Boredom Kits For Kids In Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Kids in Bloomsburg stopped by the First Presbyterian Church in town to pick up boredom kits. The kits filled with toys are being handed out by the Bloomsburg Salvation Army.

"We have it broken down boy-girl, ages 5 to 8, and 9 to 12, so the bags are different for the different ages," said Mike Schmid a member of the Bloomsburg Salvation Army.

Several kids told Newswatch 16 that they are thankful for these toys because boredom is at an all-time high during the stay-at-home order.

"I've just been sitting on the couch and I keep telling my mom I'm bored, I'm bored every 5 minutes," said Bryson Shaffer of Bloomsburg.

"Well when I get up in the morning I usually just do all my school work and then after that we usually just sit on the couch and watch youtube, pretty much it," said Elias Shaffer of Bloomsburg.

Bryson Shaffer says his mom will appreciate the boredom kits too.

"Have fun and not annoy my mom, because she is already annoyed because we all fight and we all be restless."

The kits contain toys for kids but also activities that their families can all enjoy.

"Get the kids off the phones, get them using their hands, we have painting projects that are in each bag. We have card games, put the family together and play some cards, if you're stuck in the house, at least do some family items."