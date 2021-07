Police were on the scene Thursday morning in North Centre Township, just outside Berwick.

BERWICK, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Columbia County.

Police were on the scene Thursday morning in North Centre Township, just outside Berwick.

An image sent to Newswatch 16 shows tents set up along Moore Road near West Branch Briar Creek. There is a large police presence.

State police confirm to Newswatch 16 that a body was discovered in the area.

Investigators were seen knocking on doors at the nearby Brookside Village trailer park.