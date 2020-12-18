Bloomsburg woman shares her COVID-19 recovery story

A woman from Bloomsburg was in a medically-induced coma for three weeks because of the coronavirus.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Breanne Spudes of Bloomsburg is grateful to be alive after COVID-19 took over her body earlier this year.

"It's now December, and it happened in April, and I still have the side effects today. I don't wish it upon anybody," Spudes said.

Spudes suffers from asthma and allergies. In early April, she thought she was having an allergic reaction, so she went to Geisinger.

"My temperature went up to 105.5. At that time, I started to feel a little woozy. I felt like I was going in and out," Spudes said.

Spudes tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was put into a medically-induced coma for more than three weeks. She was connected to ECMO, a high-tech machine that took the place of her lungs.

"These big IVs go in the neck and the groin, and basically takes the blood out of the body, runs it through a machine to get oxygen in, carbon dioxide out, and buys the patient time until the lungs hopefully heal up," said Dr. Jeremy Patterson, a critical care Physician at Geisinger.

Dr. Patterson says only a small percentage of patients need ECMO. In Spudes' case, it saved her life.

"Her oxygen levels were pretty low. We had maximized all of her therapies that we could possibly do to prevent her from getting placed on ECMO, but the conventional therapy just wasn't enough for her," Matthew Bauer said.

"I started going through some kind of failures. I don't know if it was my kidneys. I'm not sure exactly, but my body started to shut down. So, if it wasn't for the ECMO, I wouldn't be here," Spudes said.