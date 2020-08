Student tests positive one day after Fall semester begins.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Officials at Bloomsburg University say a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the student lives off campus and has been ordered to quarantine for 10 days.

All areas on campus where the student had visited are being sanitized as well.

This news comes after several students admitted to Newswatch 16 on Monday that they spent their first weekend back in town at crowded parties.