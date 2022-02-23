Bloomsburg University receives gift of music

Four Steinway pianos were donated to the school in Columbia County from Lock Haven University.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, Bloomsburg University students Kallie Koch and Jack Heroux-Skirbst played a duet on a Steinway piano. The piano is one of four donated to Bloomsburg University from Lock Haven University.

"It's going to make a big difference for the arts in our region," said James Brown, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

In 2008, Lock Haven University alumna Margery Dosey and her husband donated 22 Steinway pianos to the school in Clinton County. Because of the upcoming integration of Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and Mansfield Universities, some of the pianos were given to Bloomsburg and Mansfield.

"It's really transformational. The opportunity for our students to practice on the best pianos available, I mean, it's fantastic. These instruments were made to be played, and here they're going to be played," Brown said.

"Expand our ability to play on high-quality instruments and know what we're going to expect each time we sit down to play the piano and know that we're going to play on a high-quality instrument," Jack Heroux-Skirbst said.

"It's going to be really exciting. I know that I love Steinway a lot, so just being able to play more Steinway is going to be really fun," said Kallie Koch, a junior liberal arts major.

Koch says the sound and touch are much better on a Steinway piano.

"When we play it, the weight of it is very different from a non-Steinway piano. I think for my tone and quality is going to sound very different on a Steinway," Koch said.

Pianos were also given to some area school districts and a church.