Bloomsburg University opens Basic Needs Shoppe for students

“If your basic needs are met you're able to perform better, you're able to do better,” said Ralph Godbold, Bloomsburg University Director of Access and Success.



College is hard enough without having to worry about where your next meal will come from...or how you will afford an outfit for that big job interview.



"Basic needs students were being arrested at the local Walmart for stealing food. We also recognized a local housing need," said Godbold.



There are around 300 students in Bloomsburg University's Act 101 program, which is a college access program geared towards lower-income students. Recently some students and faculty at Bloomsburg University got together to make some changes. They opened "The Basic Needs Shoppe" which is exactly what the name implies. Students can come here and pick up food and clothing and it's all for free.



"A lot of us are broke college students, so if we don't have to spend the extra money and we can put it towards our books or school supplies, it's better to save that money for that and to use whatever we can from here," said sophomore Destiny Martinez.



The students tell Newswatch 16 being here gives them a sense of going home and gives them one less thing to worry about.



"Having a lot of the stuff that we got here just helps us out a lot, whether it's shampoos, conditioners, especially for textured hair because it is harder to find," said Martinez.



Iyonna Ben-Oduro agrees. She says having a large variety of these products makes her feel more comfortable.



"I have coarse hair so when they came here with the more cultural hair products and skin products, it pretty much made me feel a lot better."



Students in the Act 101 program can "shop" at the Basic Needs Shoppe by appointment.



"This is what it's all about. It's just being an extra resource, another place to come for food," said senior Kharie Wilkins.



Organizers are accepting donations and hope to expand the program.