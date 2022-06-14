Bloomsburg University donates to food pantry

With the cost of food rising, places like the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard are depending on donations more than ever.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It was food pick-up day at the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard, and dozens of people drove through the distribution line. The cupboard relies on donations and received a big one from Bloomsburg University.

"We have a lot of nonperishable goods. There's a lot of canned soups as well as juices, some paper products, peanut butter," John Scheers said.

At the end of each school year, Bloomsburg University students have the option to donate their unused campus dining dollars. This year, nearly $4,000 in unused cash was donated to the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard to buy food and household supplies.

The donations will be used for the cupboard's backpack program, which benefits the Bloomsburg Area School District.

"We average about 250 backpacks a week. They go home usually on a Friday for the children to have a on a weekend. We include cereal, a dinner item, snacks, fruit," said Lynn Smith, the program coordinator.

Backpacks are given out every week between August and June. Smith says it is especially helpful now with the rising cost of food.

"I'm sure it's a big help for families to have a little bit more food on their table and not spend their own money as the cost of everything is certainly increasing," Smith said.

"We're just grateful for the generosity of the Bloomsburg University student body and their willingness to contribute and feed the members of the Bloomsburg community," Scheers said.

According to Bloomsburg University, its students have donated more than $20,000 to the food cupboard over the last several years.