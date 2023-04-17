Bloomsburg Town Pool to reopen

After six long years, the Bloomsburg Town Pool is set to reopen this summer; however, not enough lifeguards are applying.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Construction has been a familiar sight at the Bloomsburg Town Pool over the past few years. The pool has not been open since 2017.

"We've had some setbacks with the contractor, weather, covid, supply chain. You name it, it's happened to us on this project," John Fritz, Bloomsburg Director of Public Works, said.

While the pool has been closed for six years, it is now scheduled to reopen on June 10th.

"I think it will be nice to have somewhere local to go swimming on short notice," Sydney Jordan said.

Sydney Jordan of Berwick plans to take her 20-month-old son Maxwell to the pool when it opens.

"I think it's going to be great for somewhere for him to swim. My grandmother has a pool, but she lives 45 minutes away," Jordan said.

But the pool may not even open if the town does not get enough lifeguards.

"That's one of the big issues, lifeguards and manager, we're struggling getting people. We need 12 or better, and I think we're at four right now," Fritz said.

John Fritz is Bloomsburg's Director of Public Works. He says it's disappointing that more people have not applied to be lifeguards and hopes that changes soon.

"We can have our pool ready, all new ready to go, and if we don't have the guards or the management, we're still not open," Fritz said.

If you would like to apply to work at the Bloomsburg Town Pool, click here.