Bloomsburg Town Pool reopens after six years

The community celebrated the reopening of the Bloomsburg Town Pool after six years of it being closed due to repairs.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — People lined up at the Bloomsburg Town Pool Saturday in anticipation of its long-awaited return.

The pool was closed in 2017 because of needed repairs.

Its opening was delayed due to supply chain issues and contractor scheduling.

But now the pool is up and running for locals who are looking for another way to beat the heat this summer.

"I live close, so I might just be coming every day if it is nice out. It has been really hot lately, so when you need a pool, it is right here," said Damien Delarge, Bloomsburg.

"It is excellent to see the enthusiasm for it. We are looking forward to a good year. There is still going to be changing things as we go and better things for next year, but this is a huge weight off everyone's shoulders who worked really hard to get here," said Mayor Justin Hummel, (D) Bloomsburg.

The Bloomsburg Town Pool will open every day this summer starting at noon; for more details, click here.