Columbia County reopens in yellow

The county is one of five in our area that moved to the governor's yellow phase on Friday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are "open" signs on many of the businesses on Main Street in Bloomsburg for the first time in more than two months.

This is the day that many businesses are allowed to reopen their doors, including retail stores, child care facilities, car dealerships, and more.

Under the Gov. Tom Wolf's yellow phase, shoppers are allowed to be inside businesses once again. People must wear masks inside the stores and many places have hand sanitizer available for customers.

Despite the restrictions, many people are glad to see stores open again.

Joining Columbia County moving to the yellow phase are Carbon, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Wayne Counties.