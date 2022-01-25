Bloomsburg receives grant to prevent flooding

Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection announced the $245,000 Growing Greener Grant for Kinney Run Watershed Improvements Tuesday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — In the town of Bloomsburg, Kinney Run often experiences flooding issues. But the tributary to the Susquehanna River is about to get some major improvements thanks to some state money.

The $245,000 Growing Greener Grant will fund projects intended to reduce stormwater runoff, pollution, and erosion along the banks of Kinney Run.

"Not only with streams, with storm-water, with habitat improvement, as well as outdoor recreation. So it's a great opportunity to work with and partner with Bloomsburg so that they can work on their pollution reduction plan," said Nancy Corbin, Columbia County Conservation District.

There are federal rules that Bloomsburg must follow to help keep the Susquehanna River clean. The state grant will be used for projects at three key points along Kinney Run.

"Unique in that it brought together three different projects all into one master plan. So it wasn't just a piecemeal approach, it wasn't just looking at one little acute issue. They did a very good job at bringing everything together to look at one master plan for the overall watershed," said Jared Dressler, Department of Environmental Protection Northcentral Region Acting Director.

The project will also have a focus on beautification. Eleven acres of land in the town will be transformed into a pollinator meadow, a monarch butterfly habitat, and walking trails.

"It will also be providing wildlife habitat in an area that otherwise we're not allowed to develop because it's in the floodplain so I think everyone is going to see a lot of advantages from this. It will make a much nicer entrance into Bloomsburg as well," said Mayor Justin Hummel.

The full project is expected to be complete by the fall. You can find more information about the planned work in Bloomsburg here.