Bloomsburg prepares for annual block party

Officials are increasing safety and security measures ahead of the unsanctioned event known as a weekend of partying for students.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Students in Bloomsburg are gearing up for the return of block party.

The unsanctioned event is not part of Bloomsburg University and is known to draw hundreds for a weekend of partying.

Seniors we spoke with say it's an exciting way to end the year.

"We've been waiting for this all year. It's been real cold and slow around here. Picking things up and getting right back at it," said Jake Roytman, Bloomsburg University senior.

"I'm just excited to get out here, be out here, stay out here. We're just going to have a good time. Block party 2023," said Kevin Cunningham, Bloomsburg University senior.

Safety is on the minds of officials in Bloomsburg, with parking restrictions in place and about 100 officers to patrol the town.

The university is also temporarily restricting guests in residence halls to one visitor per student beginning Friday, April 21, through the afternoon of Sunday, April 23.