Bloomsburg pool to remain closed in 2021

For the fourth straight year, Bloomsburg's community pool will not open.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Construction has stopped at the Norris E. Rock Memorial Pool in Bloomsburg. Town Council announced this week that the community pool won't open for the 2021 season.

"We've run into issues, not only with scheduling of contractors but also supply chain issues and weather issues," Justin Hummel said.

Justin Hummel is on Bloomsburg Town Council and is also chairman of the Friends of the Bloomsburg Town Pool fundraising group. He says the pool is undergoing extensive renovations and construction is taking too long to open the pool with enough time to be financially feasible.

"I am 100 percent confident that the pool will reopen next year," Hummel said.

Hummel says the pool is halfway to its fundraising goal. This is the fourth straight year the pool will be closed during the summer. People we spoke with wish it was opening this year.

"I have two small children and it would be nice to have somewhere to go in the summer to enjoy a pool," Jessica Pisker said.

"I live in town. We could go for an afternoon. My husband works from home, so I could leave my baby sleeping and we could run down. We were very excited that it was going to be started and disappointed that it's not going to be finished," Lyn Chartowich said.

Even though the pool won't open this summer fundraisers are continuing. There's one this weekend which is a virtual 5K.