Bloomsburg police investigating suspicious item

A homemade pipe bomb found near a walking trail will undergo lab testing.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg Police are investigating a suspicious item found near a walking trail off Irondale road.

Investigators describe the item as a piece of PVC pipe filled with gunpowder.

"Totally shocked. Makes me uncomfortable" said a runner, who did not wish to be identified.

The homemade explosive was deemed safe by the State Police Hazardous Device and Explosive Team but they do believe it was intended to be a pipe bomb.

Bloomsburg police said they aren't sure what type of damage a homemade bomb that size is capable of.

Several pieces of evidence were sent to a state lab for testing and police hope the tests will help them find who is responsible.

A man who lives near the trail and rides his ATV through the parking lot daily says high school and college kids have caused trouble in on the area before but nothing quite like this.

"Smashing car windows, breaking to cars," he said.

Police made the find Saturday around 10 a.m.

Runners who frequent the trail suspect the item was left here overnight; they said there are lots of eyes on the park during daylight

"Cause it's like the only place close by that you can get secluded and it has the creek here with the water and it's just a good quiet place to hang out," said Stacy Gallazzo of Bloomsburg, who runs the trail often with her dog.

"You have water treatment plant right down the road you'll see people, people that are mobile from other companies that take their lunch break they'll come down here and take a lunch down here," added another runner.

Runners we found say they won't stop using the trail, but they do plan to be more vigilant when they visit.