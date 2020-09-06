Arrest in Bloomsburg arson

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man is under arrest, accused of setting fire to a home in Bloomsburg.
Police charged Michael Bozung, 37, with arson and other counts.
The owner of the home in the 400 block of East 8th Street called police just after midnight Tuesday morning to report a suspicious person who set fire to the porch. The homeowner was able to put the fire out and surveillance video from cameras on the home led police to Bozung.
Police have not given a reason why he allegedly set the fire in Bloomsburg.