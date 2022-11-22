Bloomsburg Fairgrounds transforming into winter wonderland

Swap out the funnel cake for the fruit cake. The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds are getting a festive makeover this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Nope, that's not Santa and his reindeer on top of the roof.

That's Angela Speaks putting the finishing touches on her coffee stand.

She's one of about 180 vendors taking part in this weekend's Winterfest at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

"We have a hot chocolate bar with drinks like habanero [hot chocolate]. You could do white chocolate and raspberry. Or how about an eggnog latte or snickerdoodle?"

The vendors are just the beginning. Live entertainment, a Friday night parade, and of course, a visit from the big man in red are just a few of the things in store for the weekend's festivities.

"We're trying to create a winter wonderland. And it's nice because no matter what the weather is, people can come and enjoy because it's inside all three buildings," said Leigh Anne Hunter.

And if getting in the holiday spirit for you means channeling your competitive spirit, you'll have plenty of chances to do so.

"We have our Fa-La-La 5K that will be Saturday morning at 9 o'clock," said Christina Higgins. "You definitely want festive attire for that; there is an award for the most festive attire. There will also be a cookie contest and a chili cook-off contest."

Winterfest committee members are definitely earning their holiday vacation. Many of them had no break from event planning after the Bloomsburg Fair wrapped up. They say it will all pay off this weekend.

"I'm looking forward to being able to enjoy it with my family. Fortunately, my sister is coming in from Tennessee, so I get to see her and walk around, do some Christmas shopping and then, in the evening, enjoy some music. My son will get to see Santa," said Misty Chapman.

"I think the sense of community here, you know, everyone kind of gets together down here at the fairgrounds and gets to shop around and check out some local vendors and see some entertainment, something to get the winter blues out of the way," said Ben Stolz.

It's all happening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission and parking are free.

For more details, visit the event website.