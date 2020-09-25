Coronavirus testing at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

The Department of Health set up new testing sites in Columbia and Centre Counties.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair was canceled due to COVID-19. It would have gotten underway this weekend, but the fairgrounds are still getting used. It has been turned into a COVID-19 testing site.

The Department of Health announced last week it would set up the testing site at the fairgrounds along with one in Centre County in response to what it calls a rapid rise in cases.

The sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Tuesday through Saturday of next week.