Bloomsburg Fair vendors busy with last-minute preparations

Vendors have been setting up for about two weeks. Friday is the big day, Preview Day.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There was a lot going on at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, but the fair hasn't even started yet.

With less than 24 hours to go before the gates open, it's crunch time.

"We work all year, and it's all on paper. About a week ago the paper started to come to reality and it sets in because it's here," said Randy Karschner, Bloomsburg Fair President.

This year there are around 1,400 vendors.

Between 800-900 of those vendors are selling food.

"We've been here, I don't know how many years, but whatever years we've been here, and we're excited," said Carrie Charles, Nana's Nook.

Reporter, "how many apple dumplings do you think you'll go through if you had to guess?"

"A lot. That's all I'm going to give you, a lot," said Jim Vance, Vance's Apple Dumplings.

The crew from Vance's Apple Dumplings was preparing for a busy week. Owner Jim Vance says it takes a village.

"I think there's 52 on the payroll this year. Twenty-two to 23 on a shift, and not all those work all the time," he said.

"We started preparing probably back in July," said Joann Bason, Bason Coffee.

Bason Coffee will have both hot and iced coffees for sale.

"We've been in here for the last week getting the signs up and the tables ready. We were here last night just getting the final touches on set up," Bason said.

For Edie May's Soap, preparations included a lot of late nights and early mornings, but they are ready for the fair.

"We're getting the shelves up and getting product out, so hopefully, tomorrow, all we have to do is come and open up," said Rebecca Thomas, Edie May's Soap.

Friday is Preview Day, which is a day for the vendors to work out the kinks and make sure everything is running smoothly.

Admission is free until 2 p.m., and after that, it's just $3.