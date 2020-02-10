Bloomsburg Fair vendors grateful for business

The Bloomsburg Fair would typically be wrapping up this weekend but many of the food vendors still set up shop throughout Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Even though the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds are empty and quiet, drive almost anywhere along Route 11 in Columbia County and it's a different story. Nearly 100 vendors are set up serving fair favorites.

"This week has definitely been a blessing. We are all I think very shocked how busy we are," said Haleigh Bogart, Karschner's Concessions.

"We have been very pleasantly surprised with the outpouring from the community who has come to support us," said Cheri Bissinger of Bissinger's Apple Dumplings.

Cheri Bissinger's apple dumpling stands have been a fixture at the Bloomsburg Fair for decades. While her stand outside Chevrolet Cadillac of Bloomsburg is not as busy as the fairgrounds usually is, Cheri and other vendors are grateful for the business.

"All of this helps. Those of us who are dependent on the fair circuit for our living are very grateful for what's happening because it helps keep us going."

"It still is working out for everybody so I don't think anybody should truly be disappointed," said Bogart.

"I think it's great that they're still doing this, that people are coming out to support the vendors," said Nicole Stauffer of Philadelphia.

Nicole Stauffer and her family take off work every year to go to the Bloomsburg Fair. This year was no different.

"I drove this morning from Philadelphia to come get food."