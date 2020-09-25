Folks missing the Bloomsburg Fair

The Bloomsburg Fair is a big part of many people's lives and it's a tradition for them to attend.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg is typically the most popular spot in Pennsylvania this week. The 165th Bloomsburg Fair should be starting but the fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since I was about 2 years old. Now I'm 75, so a long time," Judy Strickland said.

"About 60, 62 years," Randy Hawk said.

"I was really looking forward to it this year but that isn't going to happen," Ronald Wilson said.

"Yeah, I miss the fair this year. Maybe next year will be better, the virus will go away," Strickland said.

Nearly 100 Bloomsburg Fair vendors have set up all around Columbia County this week, many along Route 11. Vendors hope to make up lost income while bringing people a taste of the fair at the same time.

"I'll go get some sandwiches and probably come back here and get some more sticky buns," said Hawk.

Ronald Wilson of Danville is looking forward to next year's fair so he can take his grandchildren.

"It was just nice, it was nice if you took a day, a nice day out. I really miss it."