Bloomsburg Fair on a budget

There is a lot to do at Pennsylvania's largest fair that doesn't involve spending money.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer.

There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.

One attraction involving animals is the Barnyard Revue and Pig Races.

All the buildings are free to walk through. You can see people's prize-winning entries.

"The neat thing is you can come in here and listen to music. We have a place for people to sit down and eat and right next to us between the agriculture building. And the horticulture building, we have a food pavilion," said Scott Edwards, the director of horticulture.

John Brokenshire oversees free entertainment at the Bloomsburg Fair. He reminds visitors that the WNEP Free Stage has entertainment throughout the day.

"Some of these are headlining other venues. You'd pay $25, $50 to go watch them. That's all free here."

People enjoy watching the free shows.

"It's great that they have the free entertainment because a lot of people can't afford to go see a concert," Josephine Whary said.

"I saw the hypnotist the other day. I can't stop thinking about it. People were falling asleep, falling all over each other. I didn't believe in that stuff until I saw it here," Charlie Lupashunski said.

The Bloomsburg Fair continues daily through Saturday, October 1, from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.