Bloomsburg Fair holds virtual livestock auction

To avoid crowds, the livestock auction is online this year.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Among the highlights of the Bloomsburg Fair for many kids are the livestock shows. Preparing their animals for the fair is something these kids work for all summer.

"Some of these kids it's their first year and some of them it's their last year. You hate to take that away from them," Sue Wynings said.

Instead of the large livestock shows you normally see at the Bloomsburg Fair, this year there were private shows for kids and their families only.

"It's just different when you come down here and there's no fair, nothing else going on and you're just showing and that's it," Walker Wynings said.

Something else fair directors did not want to see canceled is the livestock auction. It allows kids involved with 4-H and Future Farmers of America to sell their animals. This year's auction is being held virtually.

"Lots of effort was put into these and we want to see the kids benefit from it," Jeff Giger said.

Jeff Giger is the Superintendent of Livestock at the Bloomsburg Fair. He says the virtual auction is a way to still hold the event and avoid the crowds.

"There's a photo of the kids and the animals. You can see the kid and where they're from and the animal they're selling with the market value that they'll start at and the weight of the animal," Giger said.

Giger said the online auction is going well and right now there are more bidders than in years past.

"We have been getting several phone calls of new bidders," Giger said.

There are more than 100 animals in the auction. The Wynings family has two market hogs up for grabs.

"We're hoping the auction goes well with being online. We're hoping people go and buy these kids' animals," Sue Wynings said.