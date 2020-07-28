2020 Bloomsburg Fair canceled because of COVID-19

Organizers said they hope to make improvements and return in 2021.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 2020 Bloomsburg Fair has been canceled, organizers said in an email release on Tuesday.

Members of the committee said concerns over health and safety related to the coronavirus forced them to call off this year's fair. They plane to take this time to make improvements, train staff, and look to the future.

Many entertainers have already agreed to perform in 2021, and new free entertainment is planned, along with traditional food, livestock, and educational opportunities.