Pat Benatar pushes back until 2021.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — This year's Bloomsburg Fair is still on for now but another concert at the fairgrounds has been cancelled.

The Pat Benatar Show is now rescheduled for next year.

Last week other concerts from Brad Paisley, Chicago, and Jon Pardi were also pushed back a year.

If you still plan on going to the shows next year, you can keep your tickets and fair officials say they will be honored.