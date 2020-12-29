Bloomsburg community reacts to homicide arrest

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — For weeks, folks in Bloomsburg hoped that someone would find 26-year-old Erica Shultz alive and okay.
Those hopes were dashed after her body was found beaten and stabbed in a wooded area in Butler Township, Luzerne County.
At the apartment complex in Bloomsburg where Shultz lived, one resident said she didn't know Shultz but knew of the search for her.
She asked us not to use her name or show her face for her safety.
"I just wish they would have had a better outcome with, you know. I wish they had found her, everybody was hoping that they would find her safe. And it's unfortunate that it turned out like that."
Shultz was reported missing on Dec. 6th when her sister contacted Bloomsburg police.
The sister told police Shultz, who had autism and diabetes, was last seen the evening of Dec. 4th.
Eric Fay was her neighbor.
"I saw [missing] signs all over the telephone poles. She was nice and she was well-liked among her peers. She was a good worker at Weis," said Fay.
State police arrested 42-year-old Harold Haulman and charged him with criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of corpse for killing Shultz.
During a news conference, the Luzerne County District Attorney said investigators tracked down Haulman through Shultz’s cell phone records and interviews with her friends.
Investigators discovered Haulman and Shultz met through a dating website.
The district attorney did not say why Haulman killed Shultz, only that this investigation remains ongoing.
The district attorney did say that Haulman admitted to killing Shultz.
“Walking her into the woods and hitting her with a mallet type hammer and stabbing her several times,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Stephanie Salavantis.
Investigators in both Luzerne and Columbia Counties are asking if anyone has had contact with Harold Haulman to contact the Luzerne County District Attorney's office ((570) 825-1674), the Columbia County District Attorney's office ((570) 389-5656), or the state police ((570) 459-3890).