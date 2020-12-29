Bloomsburg community reacts to homicide arrest

More details have been released regarding Erica Shultz's death.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — For weeks, folks in Bloomsburg hoped that someone would find 26-year-old Erica Shultz alive and okay.

Those hopes were dashed after her body was found beaten and stabbed in a wooded area in Butler Township, Luzerne County.



At the apartment complex in Bloomsburg where Shultz lived, one resident said she didn't know Shultz but knew of the search for her.



She asked us not to use her name or show her face for her safety.



"I just wish they would have had a better outcome with, you know. I wish they had found her, everybody was hoping that they would find her safe. And it's unfortunate that it turned out like that."



Shultz was reported missing on Dec. 6th when her sister contacted Bloomsburg police.

The sister told police Shultz, who had autism and diabetes, was last seen the evening of Dec. 4th.



Eric Fay was her neighbor.



"I saw [missing] signs all over the telephone poles. She was nice and she was well-liked among her peers. She was a good worker at Weis," said Fay.



State police arrested 42-year-old Harold Haulman and charged him with criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of corpse for killing Shultz.



During a news conference, the Luzerne County District Attorney said investigators tracked down Haulman through Shultz’s cell phone records and interviews with her friends.