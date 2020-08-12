Bloomsburg children can expect letters back from Santa

Creative writing students at Bloomsburg University will be helping out Jolly Old Saint Nick this year.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Sending a letter to Santa asking for that perfect present is a labor of love when you're a child.

"The realest thing for me was when Santa sent one in the mail because that just validated everything for me," said organizer Jessica Reichart.

This year, children in Bloomsburg will have their letters returned. Santa has help from 10 creative writing students at Bloomsburg University.

"The responses from Santa will definitely emphasize the uniqueness of each child and try to keep the magic alive individually," said Reichart.

Typically, kiddos come to Exclusively You bridal shop on Main Street to see the big guy in red, sit on his lap, and snap a photo. This year because of the coronavirus, that's not happening, so the shop's owner offered to house Santa's mailbox in her lobby, so kids can still connect with Santa in her storefront.

"We have little gift books for them and candy canes, you know, just to wish them a wonderful Christmas season," Kim Keck said.

Santa's helpers may not be writing from the North Pole, but they aren't necessarily in Bloomsburg either.

With Bloomsburg University classes happening online, most of the creative writers are writing letters from their homes both around the state and around the country. The letters are also a way to help them stay connected to the Bloomsburg community.

"An event like this shows that the university students really do care about this town and that we as a downtown initiative need to find more ways to help them get involved," said Oren Helbok of the Downtown Bloomsburg Initiative.

Letters must be dropped off by December 19 to guarantee a response before Christmas Day.

Parents should include a return address and anything Santa's helpers should know about your child.