Bloomsburg block party blocked by COVID-19

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Fetterman Avenue in Bloomsburg is better known by Bloomsburg University students as the party spot for Block Party, a party not sanctioned by the university.

But this year, the only folks you'll find on the street are police officers.

"We missed our last one because of Covid. So we were kinda hoping for something this year but...nothing. We make the best of what we got, I guess," said Ceoila Mccullagh, a senior.

This year, Bloomsburg University is once again reminding students not to get together.

University officials warn if COVID-19 rates spike, it could jeopardize graduation, which is in person.

In addition, if any student receives a citation from town police, the school will look to handle it. University parking lots and garages are also shut down to deter any outside visitors.

"This is a key weekend that they need to be mindful, be smart and be mindful of the health and safety of the community as well as their fellow students," said Tom McGuire, the Director of Communications at Bloomsburg University.

While it was quieter on Light Street Road than in years past, few students were seen partying on their porches. Nearly every one of them that Newswatch 16 spoke with said they're abiding by the rules set forth by Bloomsburg University even if they don't agree with them.

"I have no issues with it. I'll comply with any rules they want to give us. I just wanna get that diploma and just be easy in and out of here," said Autumn Kaminski, a senior.

"We come here to do what we wanna do, and like getting kicked out would be so pointless, like get in trouble for just a normal day drink," said Taylor Colgan, a junior.

Joseph Yannone, the owner of Tri Pi Pizzeria on East Main Street, says during Block party weekend, his shop is usually packed.

"We actually look forward to this every year, not you know the craziness of it. But we look forward to the business because it's right before they leave and they're gone for a couple of months. So you know it's a nice shot in the arm before they go," said Yannone.