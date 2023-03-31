Bloomsburg Area YMCA expanding childcare

The Bloomsburg Area YMCA announced it will expand its child care program and facility thanks to $250,000 in state grant money.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Area YMCA serves around 60 kids in its child care program, but CEO Wayne Stump says they want to help more children.

"In Columbia and Montour Counties, there are around 139 children on a waiting list to get into child care. There's 205 more children that can be served if day cares could just open one more classroom," Stump said.

There is a huge need for child care on a national level.

"Child care is a struggle. Either there are waiting lists that parents can't get on, (or) day cares are struggling with staffing issues, etc.," Stump said.

But now, thanks to $250,000 in state grant money, the Bloomsburg Area YMCA can expand its child care program. The facility currently serves school-age and preschool-age children. Stump says with this grant money, the YMCA will be able to double its numbers and expand services to a broader age range.

"Immediately, it's going to help us bring on more staff to meet the needs that we currently have. But also, in the long run, it's going to help us expand the actual facility and footprint of the Y so we can add more classroom space," Stump said.

Stump says it will be a three-year project for the expansion, and the YMCA will be holding a capital campaign to raise money. In addition to expanding child care, the facility will focus on other popular programs such as its cancer survivor group, diabetes prevention, and balance program.

"All those are currently free, and the classes are filling. We're running out of classroom space," Stump said.

The money will also be used to improve the gymnasium.