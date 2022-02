The fire near Berwick started Tuesday evening.

BERWICK, Pa. — Fire gutted a home in Columbia County Tuesday night.

It started around 6:30 p.m. on 1st Avenue in Briar Creek Township, near Berwick.

Crews tell us one person lived there and got out safely, but his pet is missing.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to look for the cause.

Firefighters tell us the fire does not appear suspicious.