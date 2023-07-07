Big-boy toys: Excitement builds for 4-Wheel Jamboree

It's all about horsepower this weekend at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Engines will be revving all weekend at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds as thousands of trucks arrive for the 4-Wheel Jamboree.

It's the 36th year for the event, and Jeff Giordano of Franklinville, New Jersey, has come to every show.

"I came here as a young guy looking to have fun, and now I have my kids up here, so it's a great time."

Giordano's circle of friends has grown over the years. Now the jamboree is one big reunion.

'My son's got a couple of nice trucks. My buddies all have their nice trucks here. We work on them, build them. We enjoy the whole off-road thing."

This event is all about horsepower, and organizers say it's fun for all ages.

"We have monster trucks. We have truck racing. We have mud bog racing, RC racing for kids that they can do—a little bit of something for everybody," said Tony Veneziano from Bonnier Events.

There is also a truck show and contest with an awards ceremony.

"I brought my Dodge, my buddy's Chevy, and my friend's Dodge. We enter our trucks; we do it every year. We love it," Dezmond Vanderpool said.

"You get to see a bunch of cool builds people have in their garage for years, and then they finally bring them out and see the accomplished product. Of course, the monster trucks; I have kids, so they like the monster trucks," Sam Troy said.

The 4-Wheel Jamboree runs through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.