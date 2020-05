The store says the damage was contained to the outside of the building.

BERWICK, Pa. — Flames forced a Weis market to close in Columbia County.

The business said some wooden shipping crates caught fire in the rear of the building along Chestnut Street in Berwick Sunday afternoon.

The store was evacuated.

The smoke was contained and the fire only caused some minor exterior damage.

Weis is expected to be back open at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.