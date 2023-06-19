Berwick teenagers hold food distribution

Some teenagers in Berwick are spending their Mondays volunteering this summer by handing out food to families in need.

BERWICK, Pa. — School is out for the summer, but there was a long line of vehicles outside of West Berwick Elementary School.

People waited in line at the For the Cause Teen Center's weekly food distribution in Berwick.

"In our community, there is a big necessity for food, and it allows them to save more money so they can do other things with that money and take care of their family in better ways," Ava Peters said.

The teen center is teaming up with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the Berwick Area School District to give out food to families in need this summer.

"So we're giving out meat, lettuce, tomatoes, eggs, milk, and we also have stuff for bigger families. We have cereal and other stuff like that to help them out," Cole Phillips said.

The food is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"I think it's really nice," Melinda Rupp said.

Melinda Rupp of Berwick made sure she got here early.

"I'm only on one income, social security, and it's hard to make ends meet, believe me. And this really helps," Rupp said.

The students are members of the For the Cause Teen Center in Berwick. They realize they could be doing anything with their time this summer, but they choose to volunteer here.

"It's just good to help the community, you know? Help people who are in need," Phillips said.

"It just feels really good. It's something I've grown up doing, and now it just keeps adding on, and it builds you up," Peters said.

This food distribution runs every Monday through the end of August, except for July 3rd.