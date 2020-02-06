Robbery suspect arrested in Berwick

Man accused of trying to rob two stores gets busted.

BERWICK, Pa. — Two attempted holdups and one man under arrest.

Officials say it all started just before noon Monday when a man allegedly tried to rob Boyer's Food Market on East Third Street in Berwick.

The man got away empty handed there, but did manage to steal money from the Rite Aid on West Second Street about an hour later.

Police identified the getaway vehicle through surveillance video.