Berwick man arrested for rape

Borough of Berwick Police began looking for Anthony Maisey on Dec. 12.

BERWICK, Pa. — A Columbia County man is in prison on Monday evening facing multiple charges of rape.

The Borough of Berwick Police Chief says 32-year-old Anthony Maisey of Berwick was taken into custody Monday afternoon, following a brief foot chase with officers.

Maisey was wanted for three counts of rape, strangulation, and other charges.

Police identified him as a suspect earlier in December after officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in Berwick.