Columbia County

Berwick hospital to be sold

Commonwealth Health announced the sale to Fayette Holdings on Wednesday.
BERWICK, Pa. — Commonwealth Health has announced plans to sell Berwick Hospital Center.

Fayette Holdings has signed an agreement to buy the hospital in Columbia County.

The sale is expected to go through by the end of this year. After that time, Berwick Hospital will become an independent hospital with no affiliations.

No other Commonwealth Health hospitals are part of the sale.

Fayette Holding said they are focused on enhancing and growing quality care and services to meet community needs, and Berwick Hospital Center will continue providing quality local care to patients.