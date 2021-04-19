Berwick Hospital Center hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

People can stop by the hospital on Tuesday and Thursday to get the vaccine.

BERWICK, Pa. — Berwick Hospital Center held its first COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic on Monday. Hospital officials said there was a lackluster response.

"We have 1,500 Moderna vaccines, but the response has been rather disappointing," Berwick Hospital Center CEO Priyam Sharma said.

The clinic ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. Only 80 people came to get the first shot.

"We have availability of the vaccines, and we urge everybody in the community to come and get vaccinated," Sharma said.

The hospital will be welcoming walk-ins again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. - people can schedule an appointment online, but hospital officials said it is not necessary.

Columbia County Commissioner Rich Ridgeway said he helped the hospital acquire these vaccines. He hopes more people show up for the clinics later this week.

"We figure that 35% of the population of Columbia County have been vaccinated, so that leaves quite a few that haven't," Ridgeway said.

People Newswatch 16 spoke to in Berwick have differing opinions about the vaccine.

Jamee Mackert is a frontline worker. He plans on taking advantage of the walk-in clinic later this week.

"I had COVID-19. I didn't have it bad, but [the vaccine] is saving your life. Absolutely. I mean, definitely get it," Mackert said.

Donald Franklin Jr. doesn't want to get the shot, but he hopes others do.

"I don't like needles, so I'm dealing with the mask thing as best as I can," Franklin said.