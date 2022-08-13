Benefit honors victims of Nescopeck fire

People continue to rally behind a Nescopeck family who lost ten loved ones in a major fire on August 5.

BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck.

"Tragedies like this don't happen around here, like anything of this magnitude," said Lauren Hess, Owner of Intoxicology Department.

"This was planned in just six days. Usually it takes a month to plan a benefit," said Catherine Parri, Benton.

Owner of Intoxicology Department Lauren Hess says vendors quickly jumped on board for the benefit, and more than 15 teams signed up for the water balloon fight.

Donations for a basket raffle came pouring in in just a matter of days, she says it takes an army to help a family who has lost so much.

"I'm personal friends with both of the mothers who lost their children and I got a call on Friday and I was immediately like, what can I do to help because they are going through so much grief and pain," said Hess.

Some people who came out tell Newswatch 16 they didn't know the family personally but knew they had to do something to support their neighbors across the river.

"Honestly I am so happy to be a part of this community, like it is insane. I mean, I kind of expected it because I've seen the community come together so many times before, but this is massive this is huge, this is great. It literally puts goosebumps on my arms just thinking about it," said Catherine Parri, Benton.

Berwick is really good at coming together for all kids of things I've noticed that over the years. I believe it takes a village, and I feel like Berwick is a village really. We really do come together in times of tragedy," said Joel and Alicia Hess, Hess' Woodcarvings and What Not.

The cause of the fire in Nescopeck is still under investigation in Luzerne County.