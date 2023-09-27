Behind the scenes of the Bloomsburg Fair

It's a family tradition dating back to the 1800s and it's happening now in Columbia County.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Glenn Miller has been traveling from Allentown to Bloomsburg every day with as many instruments as he can fit in his car.

"My grandparents used to walk the grounds, so it's kind of nice seeing and remembering your childhood, and it's kind of cool to play here," said Glenn Miller with Big One Man Band.

With three shows a day, he says it's a gig that never stops.

Other musicians agree. The people walking through the gate may not know what happens backstage.

"I make sure I eat something, and I don't sleep, or else I won't get up," Miller added.

Miller isn't the only one working nonstop.

When Scott Edwards isn't running his floral shop, he's doing something on the fairgrounds.

"It's like a family. If one child worked here and grew old and the next generation comes on and helps," explained Scott Edwards, Horticulture Building superintendent.

That's what Edwards has been doing since he was 7 years old, helping his grandmother run her food stand. He calls the fairgrounds his home away from home, even outside of fair week.

"We did two meetings a month, but now it seems like four to five things a week. Actually, before the fair even ends, we're going to do the theme for next year," added Edwards.

Edwards says it takes all hands on deck to bring the Bloomsburg Fair to life.

Miller and Edwards are looking forward to passing the tradition down to their grandchildren.

"My granddaughter is 15 years old, and she's actually working here in the Horticultural Building this year, so it's nice to get my next generation rolling in here," Edwards said.

Whether on stage or in a stand, everyone will be working nonstop until the Bloomsburg Fair ends on Saturday night.

The Bloomsburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania, dating back to 1855. Fair Week officially begins the third Saturday after Labor Day.

The Bloomsburg Fair is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 30.

Admission is $8; kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is $5.

Tickets are available online HERE.

CLICK HERE for the Free Stage schedule.

CLICK HERE for the daily schedule of events.

CLICK HERE for the list of daily entertainers.

CLICK HERE for a virtual visit to a Bloomsburg Fair online museum created by Prof. Susan R. Dauria, Department of Anthropology at Bloomsburg University, and sponsored by the Bloomsburg Fair Association.