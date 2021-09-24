Backyard parking lots packed as Bloomsburg Fair returns

Many people who live near the fairgrounds offer their backyards as alternative parking lots. Many were full just hours after the fair started.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Many people in our area have been eagerly waiting for the Bloomsburg Fair this year.

The fair was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

So, as you can imagine, on opening night on Friday parking was tight.

People who live nearby offered their backyards as an alternative parking lot.

"We missed it so much last year. We really enjoy having people park in our yard and getting to know them and we get the same people back every year, so it's nice to form those relationships," said Dana Slusser, Bloomsburg.

After being set up for just a few hours, Slusser's lot was full.

This is something she looks forward to every year. Not having it last year was tough.

"It was so difficult. We always take the fair off both of us for vacation, so we took the week off and we just sat in the yard with the dogs. We thought ugh! This would've been so much fun," said Slusser.

Organizers said there were more people here at the Bloomsburg Fair on opening night this year than there have been in years past.

"Something fun. I'm glad they had it that they finally decided to go through with it, not push it off," said Ray Doynicks, Freeland.

It's a tradition that for many can't be missed.

"I've been here 40 years, since I was a little kid, so every year we used to come down here and go see the great shows and everything, eat all the food," said Bill Doynicks, Freeland.