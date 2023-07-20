Columbia County farm gets a visit from a baby kangaroo

The kangaroo and its owners traveled to Rohrbach's to be a part of the farm's kid's workshop series.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Rohrbach's Farm Market in Columbia County got a small taste of the Land Down Under.

Kids of all ages waited in line to meet Jackson, a baby kangaroo.

"It felt super, super soft. It was just so soft," said Max Peters of Danville.

"This is my first time, I have never seen a kangaroo before. It was amazing," added Landon Hall of Catawissa.

The Kangaroo comes from Aldinger Farms in Halifax, Pennsylvania.

The Aldingers travel all over to educate people on kangaroos.

"It is really cool to see how people react to the kangaroos when they get to see them. It makes me happy that they are happy to just see kangaroos," said Ally Aldinger, Aldinger Farms.

The kangaroo and its owners traveled to Rohrbach's to be a part of the farm's kid's workshop series that runs all throughout the summer.

"Every Thursday we hold workshops from 10 to 11 and then a mirrored workshop from 11 to 12. This week is kangaroos, and a lot of people hopped on out to see us today," said Ashley Wlodarczyk, Rohrbach's Event Coordinator.

Kids say this is a moment they will remember forever.

"It was the best thing I have ever seen in my life. It was probably the best animal I have seen in my life. It was so soft," said Peters.

Officials with Rohrbach's tell us that they hope to have the kangaroos back sometime in the near future.

