Baby goats steal the show at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. —

There are all kinds of animals at the Bloomsburg Fair. Typically, you get to just observe them, but this year you get to snuggle them. Baby goat snuggling is the newest attraction at the fair.



“You get to socialize with the goats, pick them up, feed them, sit with them, goat therapy." Said Justin Steinmetz.



Justin Steinmetz and his family have a goat farm in Berks County. Last summer they had the idea to bring their baby goats to area events and it took off.



“We have 50 goats in this pen. They range from four months to ten months. Our oldest goat is ten months." Said Steinmetz.



All of the babies have name tags, so you know which one you are snuggling. Rogan Smith is partial to Lola.



"This is my third time here. She's my goat every time.” Said Smith.



It's very nice. I think it's nice that it's one of the first things you see when you walk in too, especially on a rainy day like this. It brings your spirits up and makes you happy." Said Rachel Eshleman.



Steinmetz says the attraction has been very popular.



"It’s rained the last three days straight and we really haven't had a dead time at all. I'm thankful that people in Bloomsburg love the fair enough to come in the rain, and also come inside of our tent to hang out with the goats." He said.



"It's the best thing ever. The best $5 I've ever spent!" said Smith.