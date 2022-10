The 167th annual Bloomsburg Fair is officially over, and now we know just how many people attended.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair proved to be down slightly from last year.

The Fair Committee reports nearly 367,000 people attended this year, that's about 3,000 fewer than last year.

The most attended days for this year's fair were the first Saturday and the last Friday both days with great weather.