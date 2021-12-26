Annual coat, food drive held in Columbia County

This year marked the ninth year for the annual coat drive in Berwick.

BERWICK, Pa. — A community in Columbia County held its 9th annual coat drive on Sunday.

The drive started around 11 a.m. in Berwick.

It wasn't just coats that were donated, though they received plenty of those.

People also donated food items and toys.

The organizers say this drive gets bigger every time they do it.

"Every year, it gets just a little bit bigger. We have more food leftover this year from Thanksgiving because we had more donations. We have more toys leftover from our Christmas wish list because we had more donations," said Berwick Mayor Time Burke.

"We have a very generous community, and at the time of need, they come out and support the people in need," said Chief Gene Boone with the Berwick Fire Department.

The organizers plan to hold this drive again next year in Columbia County.