Agape provides free feminine hygiene products

A nonprofit in Bloomsburg is giving out free feminine hygiene products to women and teenage girls.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Cars lined up outside Agape in Bloomsburg for the nonprofit's weekly food distribution.

But on the first Thursday of each month, food isn't the only thing that's given out.

Women are also given free feminine hygiene products.

"It's one of those unspoken needs that really gets to the heart of some issues for young women going through school and also any woman in general," Laurie Swank said.

Laurie Swank runs Agape's Women in Need project, which is in its second year.

The project provides free pads and tampons to women and teenagers.

More than 500 families received the hygiene products at this distribution.

"We just want to see them be able to have the dignity that they should be allowed without worrying about cost," Swank said.

In addition to the monthly distribution, Agape provides the products to four area school districts.

"They know that if they need this product either to take home or as an emergency at school they can just go to the school nurse," Ruth Thomas said.

Ruth Thomas helps with the program and says it impacts school attendance.

"I think we're finding that more of the girls are attending school more often because they didn't always have the finances to buy that product so they would just stay home for that week," Thomas said.