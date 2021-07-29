AGAPE moving to new facility

The nonprofit in Bloomsburg is expanding and is moving into a new building later this year.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It looks like an empty warehouse right now, but soon it will be filled with food, clothing, furniture, and more. This building on Railroad Street in Bloomsburg is the new home of AGAPE.

"We have so much more space that we don't have to keep moving the stuff in the warehouse that we have now around each day to fit what new comes in," AGAPE Executive Director Eileen Chapman said.

AGAPE is a nonprofit, faith-based program that provides services to people in Columbia and Montour Counties. It's been on East 7th Street in Bloomsburg for 12 years.

"We've kept up with it until the point of not having any more space and really needing to expand to fulfill the needs of the community," Chapman said.

AGAPE's current building is 16,000 square feet. The new building, which is three blocks away is 100,000 square feet.

"Seems like a big change, but when we think of what we have to store and then distribute, I'm wondering in a couple of years if we will have to build, I don't know," Chapman said.

AGAPE raised more than $1 million to move into its new location. Chapman says the plan is for that to happen this fall.

AGAPE is still looking to raise around $700,000 to finish the renovations.

The biggest expense will be putting in a sprinkler system.

"Building some rooms, building a kitchen, putting some heat and air in some of the offices," Chapman said.

AGAPE is hosting a community picnic and capital campaign kickoff at its new location this Saturday starting at noon. The event is free and open to the public.