Adjusting to online learning at Bloomsburg University

Classes at BU were underway for less than two weeks before a coronavirus outbreak forced officials to halt in-person classes.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg University officials decided last week to switch to online learning as their coronavirus cases continued to rise on campus. The change came after the university reported an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the students' first week back.

"It's kind of something I saw coming, a lot of people with intuition and common sense saw coming," said senior Matthew Gonzalez.

As of Friday, more than 118 students and faculty tested positive for COVID-19.

With remote learning starting this week, students had the option of returning home or continuing to live in their dorm room or off-campus apartment. Some students we spoke with say they intend to stay in Bloomsburg as opposed to heading home.

"You still kind of depend on your parents, making dinner, do your laundry," said freshman Brianna Amtsfield.

But they'd still rather have some kind of college experience, than none at all.

"There are ways you can make friends and not be in large groups. Going out partying is a perk of going to college, but not a necessity of going to college."

They are disappointed to lack face-to-face interaction with their new professors.

"If you have a question, you can't just go up and ask them. You have to send an email and set up a time to meet with them online," said freshman Erin Whiskeyman.

We found students moving about campus and using amenities like dining halls. Some students say they're thankful to still have some hands-on learning.

Matthew Gonzalez is studying electrical engineering at Bloomsburg University. He's still attending select upper-level classes in person.

"They know it's the only logical way to finish the classes that I'm doing," Gonzalez said.