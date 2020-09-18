Additional COVID-19 testing sites coming to Centre and Columbia Counties

The Department of Health says the extra testing sites come after a spike in positive cases.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, announced Friday that beginning September 25, more testing clinics will open in Centre and Columbia Counties.

The Department of Health says the move comes after a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases there.

The DOH will be teaming up with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania.

"Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,109 cases in Centre County and 173 cases in Columbia County, which gives us significant cause for concern," Dr. Levine said. "These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19."

The schedule for testing in both counties is 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on:

 Friday, September 25;

 Saturday, September 26;

 Tuesday, September 29;

 Wednesday, September 30;

 Thursday, October 1;

 Friday, October 2; And

 Saturday, October 3.

Testing Location for Centre County:

Nittany Mall, 2633 E. College Avenue, State College

Testing Location for Columbia County:

Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, W. Fort McClure Blvd., Bloomsburg,

Testing is on a first come, first serve basis and is free.