'A strong community'- Berwick residents remain strong after violence, tragedy

There are more opportunities to help the victims of violence in Columbia County.

BERWICK, Pa. — Messages of hope, concern, and affection are written on a poster at a memorial for the victims of this weekend's tragedy in Berwick.

Sophia Krupsha works nearby and felt compelled to stop by and write something.

"We're a strong community. This community always comes together. I mean, it had a fundraiser for the fire victims. We support and we love each other, and no matter what, we're going to get through this."

Krupsha says she wasn't here on Saturday but had planned on it, and it's causing a mixture of emotions.

"I try to attend all the local events I can to come out and support everybody, but I couldn't this time, and it feels like chance that I didn't come, and that's so unfortunate. It's fortunate but also unfortunate. I feel lucky, but I really wish this didn't happen to anybody."

One person died, and 17 were injured when a man drove a car through a fundraiser at the restaurant on Saturday.

Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, drove through the event on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others, according to state police.

For Sohpia, it's hard to think about what those victims and their families are facing.

"For the families involved, then all of the trouble they're going to have to go through with medical costs, and God forbid, funeral costs and everything, and also dealing with it myself that I could have been here and been one of the people hurt. It's just difficult."

To help ease some of the burden, many are hosting fundraisers online for people who were injured Saturday night. Some of the victims are related to the victims of the deadly house fire in Nescopeck earlier this month.

"We have a community that will come together and support each other through this with or without having an answer as to why."

Benefits for those affected are being set up.