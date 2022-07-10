40th Covered Bridge Festival in Bloomsburg

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 40th Covered Bridge Festival got underway this week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

It is one of the largest craft shows in Pennsylvania. The Covered Bridge Festival is in its 40th year and is being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. it was formerly held at Knoebels Amusement Resort.

"It is just as nice," said Christine Polinsky. "It is a little more spread out here so that always makes it better."

The four-day event typically draws more than 150,000 people. Connie Ettinger and her group of friends attend the festival every year.

"You can't go anywhere else to find the craftsmanship up here with the different arts. It is such a selection. It is just fantastic."

There are more than 300 food and craft vendors.

David Adams owns Saw Family Creations near Hazleton. His business creates ornaments out of recycled Christmas trees. So far, he says business is booming at the festival.

"It is amazing. We have been here for quite some time, so we have a lot of repeat customers. Families come in to get something for grandma, grandpa, brother, or sister."

And you can't forget about the food.

"Oh, my gosh, we get in line for the funnel cake, and their hamburgers here are fantastic," Ettinger said.

"Definitely the apple dumplings," Polinsky said. "We take some home, too, just all the different types of foods."

Newswatch 16 stopped by Bissinger's HOT sausage Stand. there was a long line of people ready to eat.

"Oh, it's busy. We have perfect weather, and people are out here having a good time, and they are all happy," Kevin Bissinger said.