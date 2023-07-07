4-Wheel Jamboree weekend in Columbia County

Thousands are expected to head to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for the big three-day event.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — "This is the place to be if you've got anything big on four wheels."

The 4-Wheel Jamboree is back for another year at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. The three-day event features everything from mega truck shows, mud bog racing, RC cars, and vendors.

"If you love off-road, four-wheel drive, you've got to be here. It's a one-of-a-kind event. There's people from all over the country. Some of the big manufacturers are here selling tires, wheels, all sorts of components for your vehicle," said Tony Veneziano with Bonnier Events.

Driver Colton Kiser with Team American Scout came all the way from Indianapolis for his second appearance at the jamboree.

"We were here last year for the 4-Wheel Jamboree series. I won the overall event championship for it, so there is a lot of pressure, but to be back here on this big, massive track is awesome," said Kiser.

He hopes the crowd is ready to see drivers from across the country show off their tricks on the track.

"There is no feeling like it if I can hear the crowd over my truck that tells me I need to keep going harder because the fans are into it," said Kiser.

And if you can only pick one day to see the action, Saturday might be your best bet.

"Saturday is the big day. There will be the most racing action Saturday, so if you have to choose between one of the three days, Saturday is a great day with all of the stuff going on," said Veneziano.

The 36th annual 4-Wheel Jamboree runs through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Gates open at 10 am this morning for the A&A Auto Stores 4-Wheel Jamboree! Don’t miss out on Monsters, Megas, Mud,... Posted by 4-Wheel Jamboree on Friday, July 7, 2023